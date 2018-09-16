Fire breaks out at Kolkata market, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday here at Bagri Market in Canning Street area.

Speaking to ANI, Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said no injuries have been reported so far.

"The fire broke out at 2:45 am. We are trying our best but firefighting operation is tough here because of the number of buildings," he added.

As many as 30 fire tenders are currently present at the location to douse the flame.

In the wake of the incident, traffic diversions have been created in the area.

"Due to a fire incident, Rabindra Sarani in between M.G. Road & Podder Court and Canning Street in between Brabourne Road & Rabindra Sarani is closed to traffic," the Kolkata Traffic Police Department tweeted. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that an investigation will be conducted. "My officials are working on it. Even the Mayor has reached the spot. No casualties have been reported yet, and nobody is trapped inside the building. Though this kind of incident is not in our hands, an investigation will be done," she said. (ANI)