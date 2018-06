[India], June 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Meerut's Partapur area.

10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The situation is under control.

The reason for the fire is still unknown.

Partapur area of Meerut has become a stronghold of illegal factories, due to which fire incidents happen in day-to-day factories. (ANI)