Fire breaks out at Mumbai building, doused

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday and firefighters managed to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the fire.

A blaze broke out at the Dharam Villa building situated on Bhulabhai Desai Marg at around midnight.

The first call to the fire station was received at 12:36 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to fire officials, the level III fire was confined to doors, lift, and staircases on the fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth floor of the nine-floor building, which includes a basement. (ANI)