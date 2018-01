[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Fire broke out at a house in Kasganj's Gali Manota Mohalla in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Two fire tenders reached the spot, and fire fighting operations are currently underway.

"It seems fire broke out due to a short circuit. The fire is under 80 percent control now, and we will be able to fully control it," Chief Fire Officer Anand Rajnish told ANI.

Apart from two fire tenders, a bigger fire tender is also kept on standby, Rajnish said. (ANI)