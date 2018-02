[India], Feb 6 (ANI): Fire broke out at an electronic showroom in the Govind Nagar area of Kanpur, on Monday night.

Five to six fire tenders rushed to the site.

Santosh Kumar, an eyewitness, told ANI that the fire at Kanpur Cooling Services Pvt Ltd caused a loss of approximately Rs 40 lakhs.

No casualty has been reported as of now. (ANI)