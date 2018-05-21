Fire breaks out in Andhra Pradesh Express, no casualties

[India], May 21 (ANI): All passengers are said to be safe after a major fire broke out in four coaches of Andhra Pradesh Express near Birlanagar station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city.

The fire is under control and none of the passengers are said to be injured in the incident, confirmed Railway Spokesperson Ved Prakash.

"The train was heading from Nizamuddin to Visakhapatnam when the fire broke out. While the train was passing through Birla Nagar station the fire was observed in coach B6. Following, which the train stopped," Prakash told ANI.

"Due to high alerts of railway staff we could take the matter in control," he added. Prakash further said that the first six coaches, which didn't catch fire, were separated from the train and sent towards Gwalior Junction railway station. The Railways has also issued Helpline numbers which are as follows: Gwalior Junction railway station (GWL)- 0751-2432799, 0751-2432849 and Jhansi Junction railway station (JHS)-0510- 2440787, 0510- 2440790. (ANI)