Fire breaks out in chawl in Thane

[India] Feb 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in 10 hutments at a chawl at Thane's Sainath Nagar on Monday.

The incident happened at around 11:00 a.m. at Sainath Nagar.

Four fire tenders, a rescue vehicle and a water tanker were dispatched to douse the flames.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, some buildings are said to have been gutted in the fire.

According to the preliminary information, the fire was caused due to a blast in an LPG cylinder which spread after the flames came in contact with three other cylinders which are suspected to be leaking. (ANI)