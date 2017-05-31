Fire breaks out in Chennai Silks showroom in T Nagar

Chennai: A multi-storeyed textile showroom located in Chennai's busy T Nagar locality caught fire on Wednesday early morning.

Several fire engines were pressed into fighting the blaze.

According to the police, the fire at the Chennai Silks showroom was noticed around 5 am and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Twelve men who were working in the canteen on the seventh floor were rescued using a skylift in the morning.

Smoke kept emanating from all seven floors of the building. Efforts were on to extinguish the fire.More than 70 fire and rescue services personnel were battling the blaze.

Firemen said the fire could have been caused by an electric short circuit. However, the exact cause was yet to be ascertained. Police said there were cracks on the building. They said the losses were yet to be estimated. The people in the area complained of breathlessness and eye irritation due to the thick smoke. Shops on the Usman Road were asked to down their shutters and employees were asked to leave. Thick smoke was emanating from several floors of the building. The police have diverted the traffic around the area. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.