Fire breaks out in Delhi's Malviya Nagar market, several shops gutted

Few shops are on fire in Malviya Nagar market... pic.twitter.com/L74FCCPI80





Police were informed about the fire by the local residents and 4-5 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the blaze after a half-an-hour battle.





A fire brigade official said the blaze was contained before it could spread beyond the row of kiosks.





The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.