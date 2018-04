[India], Apr 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning in a slum in Ghaziabad in the outskirts of Delhi.

The incident happened in Indirapuram's Kanawani area.

At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot douse the fire.

Firefighting operations are still going on.

Dozens of huts were engulfed by the fire.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Cause of the fire is still unknown.

More details are awaited. (ANI)