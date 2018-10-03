  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College

Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College

Last Updated: Wed, Oct 03, 2018 10:19 hrs
Kolkata

Kolkata: A fire broke out in the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday, however, no one has been injured so far in the incident, a fire official said. Ten fire tenders were at the spot.

"The fire began in the ground floor of the medical college at around 7.58 a.m. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained," he added.

"All patients have been safely evacuated," the official said.

More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features