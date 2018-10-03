Fire breaks out in Kolkata Medical College

#Visuals: Fire breaks out in the pharmacy department of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital. 10 fire engines and Kolkata police rushed to the spot. All the patients are safe. #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/IX7ENRRpUu

"The fire began in the ground floor of the medical college at around 7.58 a.m. The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained," he added.

"All patients have been safely evacuated," the official said.