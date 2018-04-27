Fire breaks out in Ludhiana garment factory

[India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in the wee hours of Friday morning at a garment factory here in Ludhiana.

Information of a fire at a hosiery factory here in Bahadur Ke Road was received around 1:40 am, after which fire officials rushed to the spot.

Soon after news of a flame broke out, seven to eight fire tenders rushed to the spot. However, the fire is still not under control.

"We received information around 1:40 am, after which seven tenders were rushed to the spot. The tenders have been refilled two to three times already, but we have not been able to douse the flame yet," Srishtinath Sharma, an official from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation fire brigade, told ANI.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)