Fire breaks out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Babla Compound at Thane's Bhiwandi , locals said on Saturday.

As per the locals, the fire broke out due to a short circuit on Friday night.

Soon after the incident, the firefighters reached the spot to douse the flames.

Five people were sleeping on the premises of the company when the incident took place. They were later rescued by the firefighters.

"We immediately rushed to the spot when we got a call. It took an hour for us to get control on the flames, now the cooling process is going on," said firefighter Jagdish Sabre. (ANI)