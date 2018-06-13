Fire breaks out in Mumbai skyscraper

[India], June 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon on the upper floors of a skyscraper, located in Worli's Prabhadevi area in Mumbai.

About ninety to ninety-five persons were rescued safely.

The fire, which was earlier characterised as a 'Level-II' one, now falls in 'level-III' category.

Fire fighting operations are underway.

Six fire engines and five jumbo tankers and a hydraulics platform and ambulance are present at the spot currently.

The building is reported to be Beaumonde residential complex, where Bollywood star Deepika Padukone also owns a house.

No causalities have been reported so far. (ANI)