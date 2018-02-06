  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Fire breaks out in Mumbai slums

Fire breaks out in Mumbai slums

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 06, 2018 01:45 hrs

[India], Feb 6 (ANI): Fire broke out at the slums near Laxmi Industrial Estate on Andheri - Kurla Road in Mumbai, late on Monday night.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)