Fire breaks out in Mumbai slums

[India], Feb 6 (ANI): Fire broke out at the slums near Laxmi Industrial Estate on Andheri - Kurla Road in Mumbai, late on Monday night.
Four fire tenders rushed to the spot.
No injuries have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
