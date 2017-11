[India], Nov 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in a tyre factory in Navi Mumbai early this morning.

Reports say that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However, the number of casualties remains unclear.

Visuals show a thick layer of smoke emerging from the spot, with fire tenders attempting to douse the flame.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out in a scrap godown in Mankhurd.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)