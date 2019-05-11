Fire breaks out in New Delhi-Bhubhaneswar Rajdhani express; no casualties

[India], May 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the rear power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (22812) at 12:48 pm near Khantapada in Odisha on Saturday.

The escort party on the train and the on-duty guard noticed the fire and informed all concerned authorities and the fire brigade.

As a safety measure, the generator car was detached from the train, no passenger faced any difficulty as the fire did not reach any passenger coach. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The train departed from the site of the accident a little before 3 pm towards its destination, Bhubaneswar. All AC coaches of the Rajdhani were running normal and the power car of the engine was working all right.

The fire was brought under control by a team of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy. (ANI)