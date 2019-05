[India], May 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the power car of New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express near Khantapada in Odisha on Saturday.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The fire was brought under control by the team of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy.

As a safety measure, the generator car was detached from the train.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)