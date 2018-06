[India], June 7(ANI): A fire broke out in Yadu Public School in Sector 73, Noida, on Thursday.

A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the flame.

According to early reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit and had engulfed the principal's office.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Firefighting operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)