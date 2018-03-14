Fire breaks out in residential cum shopping plaza in Palghar

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke in a three-story residential building cum shopping complex in Kasa taluka area of Maharashtra's Palghar district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The fire in the building is believed to have originated from the godown, following a shot circuit.

The ground floor and the first floor got completely gutted in the fire.

"The ground floor of the building had a Kirana shop and the first floor was the godown of the shop. The second floor had four residential flats. While the ground and first floor are completely burnt and the second floor is out of danger now," said an official.

Three fire tenders from Dahanu and Boisar were pressed into service. According to Kasa police, no injuries have been reported. However, there is a probability of one casualty. As of now, the fire is under control and the building has been evacuated. (ANI)