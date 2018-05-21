Fire breaks out on Delhi-Vizag train in MP

New Delhi: Two coaches of the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh Express train on Monday caught fire near Birlanagar station in the district, though no one was reported injured in it, a police official said.

The blaze was later put out, he said.

The two coaches -- B-6 and B-7 -- of train No. 22416, a fully air-conditioned express, caught fire around 11.45 am, North Central Railway's chief public relation officer Gaurav Krishna Bansal said.

After the train caught fire near the Birlanagar station, located about 12 kms from Gwalior, some passengers pulled the chain and stopped it, and immediately alighted from it, railway sources said.

"The fire has been put out. Two air-conditioned coaches were damaged in the fire," said district superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin, who was at the spot. The train was later sent on its way after the damaged coaches were segregated and the blaze controlled, officials said. The train was later sent on its way after the damaged coaches were segregated and the blaze controlled, officials said. "Six coaches were segregated and sent to Gwalior. All passengers in the affected coaches were evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far," said Ved Prakash, director, publicity, railway board. "Six coaches were segregated and sent to Gwalior. All passengers in the affected coaches were evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far," said Ved Prakash, director, publicity, railway board. Three fire engines helped control the flames, he said. Three fire engines helped control the flames, he said. Thirty seven deputy collectors were on board the train but they were not hurt in the mishap. They were returning from a training, an official said. Thirty seven deputy collectors were on board the train but they were not hurt in the mishap. They were returning from a training, an official said. The cause of the fire was still being ascertained, officials said. The cause of the fire was still being ascertained, officials said.