Fire engulfs Ludhiana police post

[India], November 19 (ANI): A massive fire engulfed the Tibba Police post in Ludhiana in the wee hours of morning today.

The fire has been doused off, but a massive loss of property has been reported.

"Around eight-ten motorbikes burned in the fire and a large quantity of yarn worth lakhs was reduced to ashes," said police post in-charge, Assistant Sub Inspector Kapil Sharma.

The Tibba Police post falls under the jurisdiction of the Jodhewal Police Station.

The cause of fire is still unknown and a proper investigation will be carried out, the police added. (ANI)