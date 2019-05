[India], May 11 (ANI): A wildfire has been raging in the forests of Tehri and Haldwani district of Uttarakhand for over two days.

"Fire watchers have been posted at 52 stations and rescue teams are fully vigilant. Efforts are underway to douse fire at Jolasal range and Nandhaur range of Haldwani area. We will complete the task by evening," said Divisional Forest Officer, Tarai East, Nitish Mani Tripathi. (ANI)