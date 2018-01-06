Fire guts Cinevista Studio in Mumbai, no casualties

Fire fighting operations underway in Kanjurmarg's Cinevista studio. 7 fire tenders at the spot. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mg5hcQntB0

The fire was confined to a 3,000 square feet ground plus first floor area of the studio where shootings are usually held.

Electric wiring, lights and other studio equipment were gutted in the blaze, the cause of which is not known.

The official said there were some people shooting inside the studio, but they were quickly evacuated.

Last September, a shooting floor in the famous R.K. Studios, Chembur had been reduced to ashes along with some priceless memorabilia belonging to Bollywood's Kapoor family.