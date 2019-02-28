Fire in doha-bound flight at Kolkata Airport, no casualties

[India], Feb 29 (ANI): Fire was spotted inside a Doha-bound flight at Kolkata Airport here while passengers were boarding the aircraft on the early hours of Thursday.

No casualties have been reported so far. The incident also prompted the Air Traffic Control ( ATC) to declare "full emergency" at the Airport.

The pilot spotted the fire coming out of the Auxiliary Power Unit ( APU) of the aircraft, following which passengers were evacuated immediately.

‘Only after the aircraft was thoroughly inspected by the team of engineers, passengers were allowed to board it,’ said an Airport official.

The flight got delayed by more than five hours and departed at 8:11 am in the morning. (ANI)