[India], Mar 11 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic godown in Kolkata's Dhapa area on Sunday afternoon.

At least 10 tankers were deployed to douse the flames, a fire brigade official said.

"There is no casualty," he revealed.

The official added, "Main challenge was to stop the fire from spreading as a slum is just adjacent to the place of incident, we were successful in doing the same." (ANI)