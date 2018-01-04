Fire in Mumbai building claims four lives

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): At least four of a family were killed in a fire that broke out at Maimoon residential building in Mumbai's Marol Church Road in the early hours of Thursday, a police officer said here.

In the incident, seven people have been rescued so far, fire officer Hari Shetty told mediapersons.

Though the fire began early in the morning, the cause of the same was yet to be ascertained.

The deaths reportedly happened due to suffocation.

Shetty informed that the fire was controlled in about 45 minutes.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident. The incident comes on the back of the Kamala Mills compound fire incident, in which 14 people were killed in Lower Parel area on December 29. (ANI)