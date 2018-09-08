Fire incident kills 4 in Tamil Nadu

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): Four persons died after a fire broke out at a cracker factory here at Sivakasi on Saturday.

The incident happened when the chemicals were being filled into the crackers. The flames were so intense that it caused the factory roof to fall off resulting in four casualties.

Fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The revenue department officials have started a preliminary investigation in the case.

A case has been registered against the factory owner who is reportedly absconding. (ANI)