Firozabad mishap: Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of 10 people killed in the road accident in Firozabad.

The mishap took place on Sunday after a speeding truck turned turtle on a hatchback and an auto-rickshaw on the National Highway 2.

The deceased include two teenagers and two women.

Eyewitnesses said, "The truck, after taking a right turn, on a national highway lost its balance and crushed people who were sitting in a three-wheeler and a car."

They added that some people, who were standing at the edge of the road, were also injured in the incident. The accident took place at around 4:10 pm at Sauthra roundabout of Sirsaganj police jurisdiction in Firozabad district. (ANI)