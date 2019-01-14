First Annual Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellowship Programme inaugurated in Delhi

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): First Annual Disarmament and International Security Affairs Fellowship Programme was inaugurated here by the United Nations Under Secretary General and High Representative for Disarmament, Izumi Nakamitsu, and Indian Foreign Secretary, Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

According to a press release of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), young diplomats from as many as 27 countries are participating in the Fellowship Programme, which is being held at the Foreign Services Institute from January 14 to February 1.

The programme, which is organised by Ministry of External Affairs, covers a range of issues relevant to disarmament and international security such as global security environment, weapons of mass destruction, certain conventional weapons, space security, maritime cooperation, security of cyberspace, export controls, emerging technologies, etc. "The Fellowship Programme aims at equipping participants with knowledge and perspectives on various contemporary disarmament, non-proliferation, arms control and international security affairs," the press release stated. (ANI)