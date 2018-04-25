First four-nation transnational buses reach Jalpaiguri

[West Bengal], Apr. 25 (ANI): After the signing of a four-nation transnational bus service agreement between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal, a trial service was finally launched on Tuesday.

Two passenger buses launched under the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement June 2015 reached Jalpaiguri yesterday night.

The buses started their journey from Dhaka with 49 official delegates from three nations on-board.

Two more batches of buses will depart from Nepal's capital Kathmandu and the other one from Siliguri's mini-secretariat Uttarkanya.

The agreement has been ratified by India, Nepal and Bangladesh only; Bhutan is yet to follow the suit. As of now, the trial service only includes only these three countries and has been undertaken to find out the difficulties and possibilities associated with the route. "During the journey, the team will do route survey, immigration formalities, border checkpoints and other facilities," said Bangladesh Road Transport and Highways Division Deputy Secretary Sultana Yasmin. Nepal's Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Under Secretary Gobinda Prasad Kharel told ANI, "It has touched my soul. This will not only develop our cordial relation, (it) will develop culture, trade and public transportation (too)." (ANI)