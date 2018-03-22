First Hackathon students develop special pen drive for ISRO

[India] March 22 (ANI): Indian students have developed a unique pen drive for Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), which is helpful in data theft, said Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Javadekar said, "Students of Smart India Hackathon-2017 developed a unique pen drive for the ISRO. The speciality of this pen drive is that the data of this pen drive cannot be transferred to other computer."

Terming the first Smart India Hackathon as a roaring success, Javadekar said, "Apart from the pen drive, the students developed Airport crowd management system for Air India, a platform for North-East artefacts, and a gaming solution for Ministry of AYUSH) among others.":

He informed that at least 27 projects will be implemented and adopted by different departments by the end of April or mid May 2018. Javadekar said 598 problem statements from 29 Central ministries were received for the first edition of Smart India Hackathon (2017) initiative. "1168 teams participated in the Grand Finale on 1st and 2nd April 2017. More than 9000 students worked non-stop for 36 hours across 26 different cities simultaneously," Javadekar said. Post Hackathon, all winning 135 teams of the Grand Finale were asked to engage with respective ministries to take the projects forward. (ANI)