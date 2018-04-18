First phase of cheque distribution under Rythu Bandhu from May 10

[India], April 18 (ANI): Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said that the first phase of Cheque distribution program under Rythu Bandhu Scheme for farmers would be launched from May 10.

An amount of Rs 8,000 per acre would be provided under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said that along with cheques the week long Pattaadar Pass Books distribution to farmers program will also commence from the same day.

"As part of this, the pass books and cheques will be provided to all the farmers in all the villages," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister recalled the Rythu Bandhu scheme of distributing Rs 4000 for the monsoon crop and Rs 4000 for the summer crop in this context. He said that the first batch of cheques of Rs 4000 per acre towards investment support scheme for agriculture for the monsoon crop will be distributed now. "To ensure availability of enough cash reserves in the banks for the farmers to withdraw, adequate cash will be deposited in the banks concerned," he added. The Chief Minister will also convene a meeting with all the district collectors on April 21 at Pragathi Bhavan for thoroughly discussing and drafting a detailed action plan for distributing 58 lakhs pass books and equal number of cheques. The Chief Minister on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting along with other Ministers in Pragathi Bhavan on distribution of Pattaadar passbooks and distribution of cheques as part of investment support scheme for agriculture. Action Plan for distribution of Passbooks and cheques has been finalized in this meeting. The details are: -Passbooks and Cheques to be distributed: 58 Lakh -Passbooks, Cheques to be distributed per day: 8,25,571 -Number of teams to be formed for the distribution: 2, 762 -Each team to distribute Passbooks, cheques per day: 300 -Number of villages in which the programme will be held: 10, 323 - Number Villages in which the programme will be held per day: 1, 546 -The 2762 teams formed for this purpose will distribute cheques and passbooks in 1546 villages per day -CM will formally launch this program on May 10 and Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs will launch the program in their respective constituencies. -A High-Level team consisting of Deputy CM who is in-charge of Revenue Portfolio, Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Revenue Special CS Rajeshwar Tiwari, Agriculture Principal Secretary Parthasarathy, Agriculture Commissioner Jaganmohan and Land Administration Director Vakati Karuna will supervise and monitor the program every day by undertaking tour of 4-5 districts. -The District Collectors concerned will supervise the programme in their respective districts, form the officials' teams and ensure that the passbooks and cheques are reached the villages. -A special meeting will be held here at the Pragati Bhavan on April 21 with the Collectors to create awareness among them about the programme. In the meeting Revenue, Agriculture officers will brief the Collectors about the program organization. Joint Collectors and District Agriculture officers have also been invited to the meeting. -Collectors will decide as to on which day and in which particular village the distribution program will have to be organized. The details will be widely publicised by the Collectors in their districts through mass media, advertisements, Tom-Tom in villages, Flexies and through other sources. -The Collectors will also take a decision on how many teams can be deputed based on the number of passbooks and cheques to be distributed in a village. -One team will be formed for 300 passbooks and they will be distributed in a day. -Signature of the farmer will be taken after giving the passbook and Cheque. In case a farmer is not available to receive the passbook or cheques, they will be kept at the Mandal office for three months to be given to the farmer. The Chief Minister told the officials concerned that the scheme of Rs 8000 per acre which is meant for investment support to the farmer should be implemented with lot of commitment and dedication and shall not give any scope for mistakes. (ANI)