First rake of revamped Godavari Express rolled out

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The first rake of the upgraded Godavari Express with 24 coaches was rolled out from Hyderabad station on Monday.

In an aim to provide a comfortable experience to the passengers, the first rake has been refurbished under the Indian Railway's "Project Utkrisht" initiative.

The salient features of these coaches are exterior Polyurethane (PU) painting, upgraded public address system and GPS-based LCD indication board. The berths of the trains have also got a fresh look.

Furthermore, stainless steel washbasins, LED lights and fire extinguisher have been fitted in all coaches. The washrooms of the train have been upgraded with polymerised flooring and duromat to keep them clean and dry. (ANI)