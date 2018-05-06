Fiscal federalism: Andhra CM to hold inaugural session of Finance Ministers' meet tomorrow

[India], May 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold an inaugural session of Conclave of Finance Ministers of States with common ideology on Fiscal Federalism here tomorrow.

The conclave will be held at Chief Minister's Conference Hall, 1st Block, Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Amaravati.

The conference will be attended by Finance Ministers from Puducherry, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, and Punjab.

The objective of the meeting is to discuss the concerns over Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission. (ANI)