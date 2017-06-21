Fit mind, fit body is God's abode: President Mukherjee on Yoga Day

[India], June 21 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee has urged the people to practice yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body is the abode of God. Inaugurating the third International Yoga Day in Rashtrapati Bhawan on Wednesday, the President said "Yoga is the ancient tradition of India. It is helpful in getting rid of health problems".

Welcoming all participants to the mass yoga demonstration, President Mukherjee urged them to practice yoga everyday as a fit mind and fit body is the abode of God.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Yoga Day in Lucknow along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household. The International Day for Yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015. An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.(ANI)