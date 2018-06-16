Five apps revolutionising independent streaming content

[India], June 16 (ANI): There has been a surge of independent content in the recent past, with an increasing number of bloggers and YouTubers gaining popularity.

With growing demand for unique and original content among millennials, more and more live-streaming apps and over-the-top (OTT) players have come up, which is revamping traditional broadcast TV. These players are providing fresh, unique content as per the demands of the millennials who prefer to get entertainment on their handsets.

In this regard, here are some apps revolutionising online contents:

Netflix

With over 117 million members in more than 190 countries, it is one of the leading internet television networks. It also allows one to download original series, documentaries and watch them if the phone gets out of coverage.

Hotstar

Launched by Star India in February 2015, this is an Indian digital and mobile entertainment platform owned by Novi Digital Entertainment. It provides streaming media and video-on-demand online.

TVF

The Viral Fever, one of the early arrivals on the Indian digital entertainment scene, is a free entertainment app that has made its place as the pioneer of web-series in the Indian market. It has covered a range of topics on lifestyle, movies, Indian politics, and emerging social concepts. With cult hits like Permanent Roommates and Pitchers, it has over 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Amazon

Amazon Video is an internet video on demand service that is developed, owned, and operated by Amazon. Along with television shows and films, it has Prime Video, a selection of Amazon Studios original content. From Indian sports drama Inside Edge to American comedy One Mississippi, one can find all flavours of life from across the world here.

LiveMe

A Chinese live streaming app by Cheetah Mobiles, this platform allows users to communicate with each other and social influencers 'live'. After gaining extreme popularity in US, UK, Canada, and Australia, it launched in April 2016 in India. It offers a number of live shows on Bollywood and other genres.(ANI)