Five arrested after shootout in Delhi, illegal arms recovered

[India], Nov. 21 (ANI): Five people were arrested on Tuesday after a shootout ended here between some miscreants and police teams of Delhi and Punjab.

The incident took place after the police team conducted a joint raid at Gudia Properties at Dwarka More to arrest the wanted criminals.

"A team of Punjab police came and asked for our help. A raid was conducted and encounter ensued in which five people have been apprehended," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Shibesh Singh told ANI.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, which include 11 illegal arms and one pistol, and more than 100 cartridges have been recovered. No injuries have been reported yet. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)