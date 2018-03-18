Five civilians killed in Pakistan firing in J&K's Poonch

Ceasefire violation at Balakote sector Mendhar by Pakistan

today morning.

5 civilians died on spot & 2 injured.

Mohd. Ramzan 2)Malika Bi



3)Ab. Rehman

4)Mohd. Rizwan

5)Razaq Ramzan

Injured are:

Nasreen Kouser &

Mahreen Kouser

All residents of Devta Sargloon Mendhar Poonch.— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) 3)Ab. Rehman4)Mohd. Rizwan5)Razaq RamzanInjured are:Nasreen Kouser &Mahreen KouserAll residents of Devta Sargloon Mendhar Poonch.— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) March 18, 2018





"Due to shelling from across in Balakote sector of Poonch, five civilians died and two are injured, who are being shifted to the hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said on Sunday.





This comes a week after the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing in Rajouri's Sundervani sector along LoC.





Further details are awaited.