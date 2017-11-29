Five-course menu served at Falaknuma dinner

Hyderabad: Dahi ke kebab, Gosht shikampuri kebab, Kubani ke malai kofta, Murgpista ka salan and Sitaphal kulfi were some of the delicacies of five-course menu served at Tuesday's dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Ivanka Trump and other GES delegates at the Taj Falaknuma.

The daughter and advisor of US President Donald Trump spent a couple of hours at the iconic palace in the old city of Hyderabad.

Besides Modi and Ivanka Trump, the dinner on 101 table, the most opulent and the longest dining table in the world, had Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrashekaran.

The Palace's team of culinary experts, led by Executive Chef Sajesh Nair, presented a five-course menu inspired by Hyderabadi, Telangana and Nizami cuisine. Aghaz (soup), Mezban (appetizers), Waqfa (sorbet), Mashgool Dastarkhwan (main course) and Zauq-e-shahi (dessert) were the courses served. The signature menu also gave the distinguished guests a taste of rare Indian ingredients such as sandalwood, saffron and figs, said the palace hotel. "Our chefs have worked tirelessly to recreate a unique dining experience from the Nizam's kitchen and we are certain to create memories for PM Modi and Ms. Trump that will last a lifetime," said Ritesh Sharma, GM, Taj Falaknuma Palace. The table decor was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan region. The iconic 101 Dining Room is all set for tomorrow as @PMOIndia hosts @IvankaTrump for the inaugural dinner. #GESAtTajFalaknuma #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/AIAyEQrJje — Taj Falaknuma Palace (@TajFalaknuma) November 27, 2017 Rare artefacts and silver decorative pieces were brought in from the Nizam's private collection at Chowmahalla Palace; while all upholstery used during the dinner was made with locally sourced fabrics such as Ikkat, Teliya and Velvet. Rare artefacts and silver decorative pieces were brought in from the Nizam's private collection at Chowmahalla Palace; while all upholstery used during the dinner was made with locally sourced fabrics such as Ikkat, Teliya and Velvet. Ivanka Trump's welcome ritual began with a traditional 'aarti' and lighting of the lamp ceremony. All dignitaries to the glittering event were also welcomed with local 'mogras' and rose flowers. Butlers dressed in traditional sherwanis and vibrant headgear represented India's ceremonial customs. The elaborate dining set up was laid out with the palace's premium collection of glassware and silverware, along with personalised menus for each guest. A gong was played to signify the beginning of each course and a personal butler served each of the 101 diners.