[India] Dec 10 (ANI): Five people died and 20 others were injured on Sunday after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Mantalai area of Udhampur.

The condition of three out of 20 injured are said to be critical.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital and are being provided with all the necessary medical assistance.

The bus was returning from a marriage, when this incident took place.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)