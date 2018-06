[India] June 30 (ANI): Five people died after consuming rice beer in Jharkhand's Simdega district.

Police said that people who died used to stay with a woman named Phoolgensia, and it is here the people who died consumed the rice beer.

Out of the five, four were women.

"Around 10 people fell sick due to this," said Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar.

The people who died were being treated at a local hospital.

Further investigation is being conducted in this matter. (ANI)