Five dead after fire breaks out in Delhi slum

New Delhi: Five persons including a six-year-old girl have died and four others injured in a fire that broke out in a slum here, police said on Tuesday.





"The fire broke out on Monday night due to a gas cylinder leak at a tea stall in the slum. The shop and two adjacent residential rooms were destroyed in the blaze," a fire service official said.





Only three of the deceased have been identified -- Kushi, 6, Sasikanth, 20, Usha, 40.



The fire broke out at around 10 p.m. in the Tata Steel slum cluster in Okhla Industrial Area.