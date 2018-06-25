Five dead, six injured in car-auto rickshaw collision in Telangana

[India], June 25 (ANI): At least five were killed and six others were injured following a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Ranga Reddy District.

Manchala Police Station Circle Inspector M. Ganghadar said the accident happened early on Monday morning between Panchala village and the Ibrahimpatnam vegetable market.

Among the dead were four women and a man. They have been identified as V Srinivas, S Padma, A Maru, S Mamata and A Asli.

The injured have been shifted to Amma Hospital for treatment.

The dead bodies are undergoing post mortem at a local government hospital. (ANI)