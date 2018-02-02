Five hours on: Fire not doused in Delhi's shoe factory

[India], Feb. 2 (ANI): A fire broke out in a shoe factory near Delhi's Peeragarhi area in the wee hours of Friday. The situation did not come under control even after five hours of the incident.

"The incident happened at around 2.30 a.m., and it has been five hours and we are still trying to douse the fire," the fire department informed, at the time of filing the report.

One fireman has also been injured in the ordeal.

There were about 20 fire tenders at the spot, said the fire department.

The fire has engulfed the basement area, first floor and second floor of the shoe factory. More details are awaited. (ANI)