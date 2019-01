[India] Jan 25 (ANI): A new five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was set up today to hear the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

The hearing of the case will start from January 29.

The bench also includes Justice SA Bobde, Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Abdul Nazeer. (ANI)