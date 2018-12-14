Five killed, 72 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Karnataka

, Dec 14, (ANI): Five people died and 72 were hospitalized on Friday after consuming 'prasad' (holy offering) at a temple here in Karnataka, the police said.

Twelve of those hospitalised were in critical condition, Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena said.

The food poisoning took place in the morning when the 'prasad' was distributed after a 'puja' at the Maramma temple.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Principal Secretary and Commissioner has instructed district health officials of Mandya and Mysore to provide all possible help to health administration in Chamrajnagar.

"Concerned program officer is monitoring calls at 108 call centre and coordinating the services of ambulances. Commissioner has instructed ADC Mysore to provide services of private ALP ambulances. Two senior officers are on the way from state HQ to coordinate and supervise activities," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. (ANI)