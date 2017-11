[India], Nov 11 (ANI): At least five people were killed after a lorry collided with an autorickshaw in Mehboobnagar of Telangana.

The untoward incident took place near Jadcherla area.

In the incident, four women died on the spot and one died while undergoing treatment.

All the women were daily labourers and were returning to their homes from work.

The Mehboobnagar Police has registered a case under Section 304. (ANI)