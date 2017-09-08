Five lakh students to participate in Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2017

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), a movement for Science, is organising Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) - the national science talent search through digital devices for new India on 26 November, 2017.

The aim behind this search is to select students with scientific temperament from class VI to XI, across the country.

Vigyan Prasar (VP) - an autonomous organisation under Department of Science and Technology - and National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India have joined hands in organising this competition.

This competition will be held exclusively on digital platform so that the young generation enters the new world of science through Digital India. The uniqueness of this talent search is that the entire process of VVM is Digital platform based.

For the first time, around 5 lakh students will be undertaking a competitive exam through mobile phone at nearly 5000 centres spread across the country.

The VVM will be multi-level competition and the students can register with their respective schools. The schools will have to sign up for the registration by assigning a person-in- charge to coordinate the examination.

The school login ID will be created and schools can register as many students as they may like to until 20 September, 2017, which is the last day of registration. Student can change his or her login ID 48 hours before the day of competitive examination.

The syllabus for this competition includes NCERT books of science and mathematics of respective classes, Indian Contribution to Science (articles published by VIBHA), biographies of Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi Jahangir Bhabha, General knowledge and Logic and Reasoning.

The examination will be conducted for two sections: junior classes (VI- VIII) and senior classes (IX-XI). The students from respective classes will be compared separately for the purpose of evaluation.

Registered students can also appear in series of mock examinations from October 1, 2017 to November 20, 2017. For details, participants are advised to visit the VVM website.

The participants will undergo multilevel competition right from school level to district, state and finally at national level. At state and national level the skill test for creative writing, experimental skill, presentation, leadership qualities, creative thinking and innovative learning will be conducted.

Top 3 rankers per class will be selected as state level winners. They will be given certificate and memento, apart from the cash rewards. Finally, top 3 rankers per class will be selected through comparative evaluation per class. These students will be named as "Himalayans" at national level. The national level winners will get a chance to undertake study tours and opportunity to interact with renowned scientists both from our country as well as abroad. (ANI)