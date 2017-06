Jaipur: Five Pakistani nationals were detained in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday for entering a "restricted area", police said.





Two men, a woman and two children were detailed in Lakashar village and questioned about their presence in the area, Karan Singh, an officer from the Gadra police station, told IANS over telephone.





"They have valid travel documents. But as they entered an area where prior permission is necessary from the government, we have detained them," Karan Singh said.